Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 406.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 406.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Pacific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 21,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

