Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 406.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 406.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Pacific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 21,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.19.
First Pacific Company Profile
