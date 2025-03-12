Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Expands By 578.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 578.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 29,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,646. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

