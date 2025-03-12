Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 4,905.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 4,905.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,291. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.