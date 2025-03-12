Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 4,905.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 4,905.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,291. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.