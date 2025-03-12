Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Grows By 1,500.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUISF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 22,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

