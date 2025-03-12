Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Grows By 1,500.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of QUISF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 22,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.