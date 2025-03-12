Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Declines By 79.5%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 182,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Subaru by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Subaru by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

