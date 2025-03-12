Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Increases By 2,100.0%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SOMMY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

