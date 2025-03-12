Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Decreases By 80.9%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.5896 dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

