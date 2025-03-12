Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Declines By 95.7%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Stock Performance
Shares of Vesuvius stock remained flat at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $5.69.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.