Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.82. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2,139,161 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 957,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

