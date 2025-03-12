Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of SLAB opened at $123.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

