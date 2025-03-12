Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOE opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

