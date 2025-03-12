Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 521117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $982.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.
The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.
