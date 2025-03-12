Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 521117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 8,227.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.