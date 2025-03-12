Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

