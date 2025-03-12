SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 27.6% – Time to Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10). Approximately 17,911,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 3,601,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).
SolGold Stock Up 24.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The company has a market capitalization of £284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20.
About SolGold
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Samsara Stock Plunges, But Technicals Flash a Buy Signal
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.