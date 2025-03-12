Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 219880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

