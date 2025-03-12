Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

