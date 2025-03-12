Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.
Source Capital Company Profile
