Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 124,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 266,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
