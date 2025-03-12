SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

SGQRF stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

