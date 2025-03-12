SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance
SGQRF stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About SouthGobi Resources
