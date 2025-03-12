Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

