SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 283,463 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

