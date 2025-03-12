SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 4,761,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

