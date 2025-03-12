SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,812,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 2,390,913 shares.The stock last traded at $81.85 and had previously closed at $80.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

