SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 565,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the previous session’s volume of 127,946 shares.The stock last traded at $40.56 and had previously closed at $40.53.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

