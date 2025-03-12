Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Shan Shamsher Kanji Purchases 6,600,000 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji bought 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,762,000.00 ($2,366,037.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed information technology (IT) services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Collaboration and Communication, Cyber Security, and Managed Services (IT&T). The Collaboration and Communication segment provides voice, managed service, and data and office technology solutions for small businesses.

