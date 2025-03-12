Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Shan Shamsher Kanji Purchases 6,600,000 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji bought 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,762,000.00 ($2,366,037.74).
Spirit Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04.
Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile
