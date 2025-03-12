Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SRAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

SRAD stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 142.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Sportradar Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.