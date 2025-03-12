Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Holdings Raised by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,033 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

