Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.5 million-$823.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 2,862,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.32.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.