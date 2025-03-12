Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.5 million-$823.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 2,862,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

