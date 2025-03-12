St. Louis Trust Co Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $823.95 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $781.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

