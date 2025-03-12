STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
TUGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 7,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.