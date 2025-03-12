STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

TUGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 7,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

