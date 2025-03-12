StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.18.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

