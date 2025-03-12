StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.18.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.