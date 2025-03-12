Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $365.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.40. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

