Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after buying an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 434,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 103,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.