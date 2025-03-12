Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GHY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.55%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.