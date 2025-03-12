Summit X LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Summit X LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

