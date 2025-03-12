Summit X LLC Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFUS stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

