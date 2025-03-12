Summit X LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,567,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

