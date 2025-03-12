Summit X LLC Sells 537 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.