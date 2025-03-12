Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $42.37. 42,900,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 77,758,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

