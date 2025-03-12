SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SWKHL)

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

