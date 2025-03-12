Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

