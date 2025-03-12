Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
About Symbolic Logic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.