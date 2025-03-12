Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,866 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Synaptics by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,804,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

