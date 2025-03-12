Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%.

Syra Health Stock Down 6.7 %

Syra Health stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

