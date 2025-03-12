Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%.
Syra Health Stock Down 6.7 %
Syra Health stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20.
About Syra Health
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syra Health
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Samsara Stock Plunges, But Technicals Flash a Buy Signal
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.