Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.56, but opened at $192.79. Talen Energy shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 618,394 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TLN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

