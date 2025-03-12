Telsey Advisory Group Expects Lower Earnings for Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Foot Locker Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FL opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,028 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 737,299 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $5,715,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.