TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.87. 118,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 381,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$747.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.