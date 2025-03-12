Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 14.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76). 103,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 42,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.61 ($0.67).
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients including HSBC, Swisscard and Royal Bank of Canada.
