Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 200.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $917,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 365.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

