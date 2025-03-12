The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AZEK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AZEK by 623.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.