The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 919,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 271,825 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $84,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after buying an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,665,000 after buying an additional 194,118 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.43 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.