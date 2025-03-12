The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Detroit Legal News Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTRL traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. Detroit Legal News has a 1-year low of $295.00 and a 1-year high of $374.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.14.
Detroit Legal News Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Detroit Legal News
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.