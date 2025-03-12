The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Detroit Legal News Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRL traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. Detroit Legal News has a 1-year low of $295.00 and a 1-year high of $374.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.14.

Detroit Legal News Company Profile

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

